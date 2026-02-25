Amnon Shashua’s secretive algo-trading startup

ironAlgo is an Israeli deep tech company that has been developing trading algorithms in stealth in Jerusalem for nearly four years. An update recently recorded at the registry of companies reveals the identity of the senior investors in the company including Mobileye founder Prof. Amnon Shashua, and his partner Mobileye CTO Prof. Shai Shalev-Shwartz.

The two men also cofounded AA-I Technologies and Mentee Robotics, which was acquired by Mobileye for $900 million. Shashua himself is invested in several other companies like digital bank One Zero and AI21 Labs.

ironAlgo was cofounded by Dr. Shaked Shammah, a former colleague of the Mobileye duo and formerly oner of the senior scientists there, who worked under Shalev-Shwartz, and Guy Pearl, who had previously founded Voyyo, which operated in the hotel sector. Shammah, Pearl, Shashua and Shalev-Shwartz together hold a 80-90% stake in ironAlgo.

Alongside Shashua and Shalev-Shwartz are relatively unknown investors according to the company registry including; Ron Zuckerman through the Bonale Foundation; Prof. Meir Feder, who was involved in the Run:AI startup, which was sold to Nvidia for $700 million and AlgoTrading Final; Benny Schneider, a serial entrepreneur who exits have made hundreds of millions of dollars; Doron Sagi, Amit Systems CEO; and Nimrod Rinot, Israel’s Consul in Montenegro.

What is algotrading?

High-frequency trading

Algotrading companies specialize in identifying profitable trading opportunities and arbitrage gaps on various stock exchanges around the world and in transferring orders at an extremely fast pace that yields them profits in a short time. The list of algotrading companies in Israel is small and exclusive.

This is a competitive industry with a relatively high entry threshold, requiring company founders not only to arrive at formulas and algorithms for locating arbitrage gaps, but also to develop a new hardware and communications system that will allow them to perform mathematical calculations and send thousands of trading orders in a fairly short time. Among the companies that have become famous for such systems and with revenue ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars are companies such as Final, Istra and Solidus.

Despite the glamorous image that has been attached to algo-trading companies due to their great success, ironAlgo is still far from being profitable or distributing dividends. This is because it is a young company that has only raised several tens of millions of dollars for its operations and its investment portfolio. Unlike other algo-trading companies, ironAlgo operates as a software-only company, launching trading orders from Israel without special servers installed in the target countries and without relying on servers or chips adapted to its activities. Instead, it relies on an AI-based system for managing trading orders that draws from Shammah's academic work in the field of risk management under conditions of uncertainty. According to estimates, it focuses on trading in stocks and ETFs on US stock exchanges.

Knowhow from the field of transport

In the open patent databases, there are dozen of patents signed by Shammah himself from his time at Mobileye, including patents for autonomous driver decision-making for choosing routes and driving on the road under conditions of uncertainty, some of them even in collaboration with Shalev-Shwartz and Shashua. It is believed that this knowhow from the transport sector served as a conceptual infrastructure for founding ironAlgo and for making autonomous decisions for trading in shares.

Shammah's patents in Mobileye deal with giving weights to possible travel routes according to the degree of risk inherent in them, with the intention of avoiding an accident with absolute certainty. The patents define safety boundaries that cannot be violated and planning routes, in which the driver will never be responsible for an accident, while taking into account hidden areas such as a vehicle blocking the field of vision and calculating the probability of a vehicle or pedestrian that may appear behind them.

Subsequently, weights are given to different routes and different actions, such as emergency braking, according to the degree of risk inherent in them - even in complex scenarios, such as when suddenly braking due to a pedestrian that may endanger a vehicle behind.

Multiple investment paths

According to assessments, investment decisions in ironAlgo are also made with the aim of avoiding large investment write-offs as much as possible and by defining safer and less safe areas for investment and capital distribution. It is believed that in ironAlgo, investments are made in multiple tracks, and for each of them a risk assessment is based on the possibility of profit versus the probability of loss, with the aim of long term profits, while minimizing investment in risky assets.

ironAlgo also uses large language models (LLM) and special statistical models to deal with the uncertainty and constraints involved in trading on certain stock exchanges and ETFs.

According to senior figures who are familiar with negotiations for an attempted acquisition of the company, ironAlgo is interested in expanding its activities to additional investment areas as well as to support business decision-making for managers, an activity resembling that of US company Palantir - an AI company that provides systems that support security and commercial decisions; based on collecting and analyzing large amounts of data from many sources.

No rersponse has been forthcoming from ironAlgo.

