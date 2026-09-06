Analysts see upside in JFrog, despite slide from peak

The share price of Israeli software company JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) fell 4.5% in the last two trading sessions on Wall Street and 11.3% for the week. The weakness in the stock came after the previous week the share price reached an all-time high of about $104. At the end of last week the stock closed at $87.60, giving a market cap of $10.8 billion.

JFrog, which is managed by cofounder and CEO Shlomo Ben Haim, provides solutions in the field of software development.

Last week, the company held a conference and received positive recommendations from analysts.

Cantor Fitzgerald senior tech analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver recommends the stock with an "outperform" rating and a price target of $115, a premium of 31.3% on the current price. Bank of Israel analysts Koji Ikeda and George McGinn recommend the stock with a "buy" rating with a price target of $110, about 25.6% above the last closing price.

Cantor notes that the shift to AI-based development reinforces the need for software package management through Artifactory, which becomes the central control layer for every software package, model, and agent asset. In his opinion, the company's new products expand its operations - from a company that focused on software file management (by distributing software packages in an organization using Artifactory) to a complete software management platform with security products, vulnerability fixes, and regulatory compliance throughout the development chain.

Moreover, most customers do not yet have software security products, and Ruykhaver believes that due to the increased awareness of software chain security, growth in this segment will accelerate. At the same time, tests conducted by analysts from Bank of America support their assessment that the company has a "moat" and that the development of AI creates potential for upside for the company, with larger deals. "Client feedback increases our confidence in our growth outlook," the analysts write.

According to "The Wall Street Journal," there are 22 analysts who recommend JFrog with positive recommendations, 3 neutral and no negative recommendations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2026.

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