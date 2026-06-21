Anduril to set up Israel operations

Innovative US military technology company Anduril Industries, which raised money recently at a $61 billion valuation, is currently meeting with a number of senior officials in Israel to establish a local operation that will deal with sales to the Ministry of Defense and R&D for its global products, "Globes" has learned. At this stage, the US company, managed by serial entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, is operating cautiously, conducting market research and examining various ways to establish the operation and whether to do so through acquisitions or organically.

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Several candidates have been shortlisted to manage the company's operations in Israel - security forces veterans - and Anduril is in the final stages of finalizing the appointment of one of them to the position.

YItz (Yitzhak) Applbaum, chairman of the Kinetica defense-tech fund, who knows several of the company’s senior executives says, "Anduril conducts market research in various countries - they enter the markets carefully and thoroughly. This is a company that was built outside the box - organically and through acquisitions and they understand that they can grow in Israel in any of these ways."

Anduril was founded as a company to develop a command and control system for the US-Mexico border and later expanded to all security products - including drones, interceptors, cruise missiles, UAVs and even fighter jets. After the successful IPO of SpaceX, Anduril also plans an IPO and international expansion will serve this aim well. After receiving a valuation of $61 billion, the company is building on an IPO at a valuation of hundreds of billions of dollars.

Anduril has yet to acquire a large company outside the US, apart from a startup in the field of edge computing and tactical communications in Ireland. The vast majority of its acquisitions have been made in the US, for amounts that have never been disclosed: Palmer acquired a company in the field of satellite intelligence; a radar manufacturer; a drone and autonomous aircraft company; a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); infrared sensors and a manufacturer of rocket engines and solid fuel.

The company's list of investors is long and includes over 200 venture capital funds and private investors, the main ones being: Andreessen Horowitz - one of the main shareholders of Wiz - General Catalyst and Altimeter Capital.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2026.

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