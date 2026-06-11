Elbit teams with Anduril on US Army howitzer tender

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) unit Elbit America has announced a strategic teaming agreement with US defense company Anduril Industries to offer the SIGMA NG Mobile Tactical Cannon for the US Army’s Self-Propelled Howitzer Modernization program. The US Army plans to replace the M-109 howitzer. The SIGMA NG fires 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzers.

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The SIGMA NG is almost identical to the SIGMA 155 deployed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The Israeli version took Elbit about six years to develop and produce before the first system was recently delivered to the IDF. The Sigma NG is carried on an Oshkosh 10X10 truck, with the US version including components available from the American market. Elbit's move reflects similar efforts in the US, both by Elbit itself and by other Israeli companies, of collaborating with US companies to gain a foothold in strategic tenders.

The choice to collaborate with Andoril reflects a stress on innovation. The US company, which was founded in 2017 and is engaged, among other things, in the development of autonomous weapons systems, aircraft, missiles and AI systems, continues to break international records in defense tech, after in May it completed a $5 billion financing round, reflecting a company valuation of $61 billion. Andoril's previous fundraising, in June 2025, was at a company valuation of slightly more than $30 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2026.

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