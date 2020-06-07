Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hatakuma St. was sold for NIS 2.03 million. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Kehilat Brazil St. was sold for NIS 1.69 million (RE-MAX -Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 244-sq.m. five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot including basement and security room, on Hagalil St. was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Ashdod: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Keren Hayesod St. was sold for NIS 1.24 million. A 120-sq.m. four room, second floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, elevator but no parking on Ben Eliezer Street in the Daled Quarter was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 169-sq.m. five-room apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, elevator and covered parking on Exodus St. in the Marina Quarter was sold for NIS 2.51 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hazamir St. in the Nahariya Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 778,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim). The apartment, which was bought as an investment, has been leased for NIS 2,850 per month.

Afula: A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Wolfson St. was sold for NIS 520,000. A 118-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room and parking but no elevator on Hamagen St. was leased for NIS 2,300 per month (RE-MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 62-sq.m. three-room semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Anafa St. was sold for NIS 690,000. A 80-sq.m. three room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Tzabar St. was sold for NIS 435,000.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020