Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 200-sq.m. 5.5-room house in Tzipori St. in Shaarei Hesed was sold for NIS 6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 62-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Shlomzion Hamalka St. in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3 million.

Ramat Gan: A 114-sq.m. four-room, 30th floor apartment in Pisgat Dan Tower in Jabotinski St. was sold for NIS 3 million.

Ramat Hasharon: A 110-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment on Hahagana St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3 million.

Herzliya: A 130-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 2.95 million.

Netanya: A 112-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room and three parking spaces on Yaakov Dori St. in the Nof Hagalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 118-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony and parking on Agam Kinneret St. was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 117-sq.m., 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Olesh Matzui St. in Ramat Poleg was sold for NIS 1.13 million (RE-MAX - Maximum).

Ashdod: A 49-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Mishmar Hayarden St. in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 952,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 50-sq.m. two-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Avia Hashofet St. was sold for NIS 550,000. A 83-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Nachum Gutmann St. was sold for NIS 800,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 50-sq.m., two-room, first floor garden apartment with a 15-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Tzzelim St. in Gilo was leased for NISA 3,300 per month.

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 22-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. was leased for NIS 7,000 a month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020