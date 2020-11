Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 70-sq.m. three-room house on a 180-sq.m. lot with parking on Hahayal St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 102-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Rashi St. was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor roof apartment with an 80-sq.m. roof, elevator and parking on Ben Eliezer St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 65-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Hatamarim Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 104-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Simtat Hismatz was sold for NIS 2 million. A 67-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haeshel St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE-MAX - Focus). A 125-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hamaagal St. was sold for NIS 2.48 million (Mor Properties).

Givatayim: A 66-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Hadeganim St. was sold for NIS 2.03 million.

Bnei Brak: A 74-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Havakuk St. was sold for NIS 1.98 million.

Holon: A 95-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bertz St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Krausze St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Center).

Petah Tikva: A 139-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hapalmach St. in the Ramat Verber neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million.

Netanya: A 76-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Balfour St. was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 77-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Sokolov St. was sold for NIS 840,000. A 122-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Oved Ben Amit St. was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE-MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Kfar Yona: A 118-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Bental St. in the Givat Alonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million (RE-MAX).

Harish: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Alon St. was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 98-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Oren St. was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 105-sq.m., five-room, garden apartment with a 180-sq.m. garden, storage room, and parking on Sapir St. was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE-MAX - Hair Hahadasha).

