Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 29 square meter, 1-room, seventh floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'Aliyah Street in Florentin was sold for NIS 1.76 million (Broker Real Estate). A four-room, third floor penthouse with two balconies but no parking on Nahlat Binyamin Street was sold for NIS 8.3 million (Broker Real Estate).

Ramat Gan: A 58 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 106 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Kinneret Street in the Gil Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 105 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Aviv Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 100 square meter, three-room house on a 680 square meter lot on Hermon Street in the Gil Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.17 million.

Kfar Saba: A 149 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tchernikovsky Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 75 square meter, three room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Hamiflas Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million (RE/MAX - ONE).

Rehovot: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Hanasi Harishon Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 85 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Menucha Venahala Street was sold for NIS 1.33 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Shoham: A 180 square meter, five-room, fourth floor penthouse with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 4.25 million. A 160 square meter, six-room terraced house with a 60 square meter garden and parking on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 3.32 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Harish: A 105 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 105 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 142 square meter, six-room, sixth floor penthouse with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tze'elon Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir HaHadasha).

