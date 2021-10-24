Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 83 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Leib Yafe Street in Herzliya Hayaroka was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 147 square meter, 4.5-room, 17th floor penthouse with a 34 square meter balcony, 4 square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Tzmarot Street in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hapardasim Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 100 square meter house on a 680 square meter lot on Shadal Street in the West Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 7.42 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 113 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Krauze Street in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.79 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Ashdod: A 96 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Petah Tikva: A 115 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kish Street in the Ahdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.71 million.

Yehud: a 115 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Remez Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 102 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an 11 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shabazi Street in Mitham A in Psagot Ofek was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Haim Herzog Street in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 126 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Gertrude Elyon Street in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.16 million (RE/MAX - Lev Haaretz). A 140 square meter, four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 21 square meter balcony, elevator, and two parking spaces in the Psagot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Harish: A 128 square meter, four-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 70 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Sapir Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Bareket Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with a 67 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Lotem Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadashah).

