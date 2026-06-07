Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 90 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hakotzrim Street in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 79 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Otzar Hatzmachim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 44 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Habashan Street in Yad Hatesha was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Ibn Gbriol Street in the Weizmann neighbourhood was sold for NIS 3.32 million.

Modi’in: A 113 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Sivan Street in Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 166 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yaar Yerushalayim Street in Hanofim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Emek Hadotan Street in Hanahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Tzukit Street in Hatziporim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million.

Hadera A 134 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishma Hagvul Street in the Park neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment on Moshe Dayan Street in Ganei Alon was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 300 square meter, four-room house on a 500 square meter lot with parking on Hagilboa Street in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Mazkeret BatyaA 140 square meter, six-room house on a 200 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Aharon Zelig Levita Street in the Neot Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.4 million.

Gedera A 130 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Lea Goldberg Street in Gedera Tzira was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 160 square meter, five-room house with a 24 square meter roof area on Dolev Street in Gedera Tzira was sold for NIS 3.12 million.

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 91 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ussishkin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Rova Izreel Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Harogei Malkhot Street in Givat Moreh was sold for NIS 810,000. A 210 square meter, seven-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yaffa Yarkoni Street in Rova Izreel was sold for NIS 2 million. All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2026.

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