Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 98 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 90 square meter garden and storage room in Ramat Yisrael in the east of the city was sold for NIS 4.25 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Holon: A 106 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ehud Manor Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 108 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yehoshua Rabonowitz Street in was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Yericho Street was sold for NIS 2.80 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Apartments sold and rented

Ramla: A 112 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yigal Alon Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 50 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Giora Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 86 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nachshol Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 82 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Abba Ahimeir Street was sold for NIS 1.56 million.

Gedera: A 140 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Sara Aharonson Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Tzzela Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Migdal Ha’Emek: A 91 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Yosef Samoocha Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 130 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hatidhar Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nahal Hatzvi Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million.

Kiryat Ata: A 82 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 118 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Ha’atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 137 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ha’atzmaut Street was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 119 square meter, five-room house with a 32 square meter yard on Chagall Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million.

All deals were recently reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2026.

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