Aqua Security raises $60m at over $1b valuation

Israeli cloud native security company Aqua Security today announced it has raised $60 million led by new investor Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from existing investors Insight Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and StepStone Group.

The funding is an extension of the company’s Series E round, which was first announced in March 2021, when the company raised $135 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. Aqua’s valuation remains above $1 billion.

Aqua has now raised $325 million since its founding in 2015 by CEO Dror Davidoff and CTO Amir Jerbi. During that time, Aqua says that more than 500 enterprise companies worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100 companies, have adopted Aqua’s cloud security approach. Aqua serves six of the top 10 banks in North America, and six of the top seven banks in Canada, making it the leading cloud native security provider for the financial services industry.

Davidoff said, "Investors continue to recognize Aqua's enormous potential and the surging demand for our solution. Eight years ago, we envisioned a world where all new applications would be built native to the cloud. Today, we are here in a market we pioneered with a purpose-built solution to protect customers' digital transformations. We are excited for what’s ahead in 2024."

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2024.

