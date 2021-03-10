Israeli co Aqua Security raises $135m at $1b valuation

Israeli company Aqua Security announced today that it has raised $135 million in a Series E financing round at a company valuation of more than $1 billion. The funding was led by ION Crossover Partners with participation from existing investors, including M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Insight Partners, TLV Partners, Greenspring Associates, and Acrew Capital. This brings to $265 million the amount raised by Aqua Security.

The company has developed cloud native security that allows enterprises adopting technologies such as Kubernetes and containers, serverless, and other cloud-based workloads to accelerate their business while meeting strict compliance and security requirements. Aqua’s customer list includes some of the world’s leading organizations including 5 of the top 10 banks in the world.

This new round of investment comes in the wake of rapid growth over the past year and will enable the company to broaden its solution portfolio, and expand marketing worldwide.

The company has 300 employees, up from 220 a year ago and plans growing to 450 employees by the end of 2021. Aqua Security was founded in 2015 by CEO Dror Davidoff and CTO Amir Jerbi.

Davidoff said, "We delivered on our vision and have a clear direction forward to provide the best platform for cloud native security. We’ve shown that our research and development teams are ahead of the market with the launch of innovative products such as Aqua DTA, our new Kubernetes Security Posture Management, and the Aqua CSPM solution. As attacks targeting cloud native applications are now a fast-growing threat, we are here to empower our customers to protect their investment and secure their future in the cloud."

