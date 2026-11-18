Israeli cybersecurity startup Huskeys, which is a platform for managing and securing enterprise web traffic, has appointed Eyal Kaldes as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Kaldes will lead the company’s global customer strategy and post-sale operations, with the aim of assisting customers in deriving maximum value from the platform, from initial implementation stages through to large-scale global deployment.

This appointment comes amid the expansion of Huskeys’ global operations and reflects the company’s focus on building a customer-facing organization capable of supporting its continued growth and addressing the evolving needs of large enterprises. In September, the company completed a $27 million Series A funding round led by US investment giant Blackstone, just five months after its initial launch. This round brought the company’s total funding to $35 million.

Kaldes joins Huskeys from HackerOne, a global leader in the cybersecurity sector and a pioneer in crowdsourced security, which helps organizations identify security vulnerabilities through ethical hackers and bug bounty programs. In his most recent position at HackerOne, Kaldes served as CCO and led the company’s global post-sale operations.

In addition to his extensive experience, Kaldes maintains strong ties to the Israeli cybersecurity community. He previously held senior management positions at cybersecurity firm PerimeterX, including General Manager (GM) and VP Customer Services, where he led service and support operations for over 30,000 customers, supported by a global network of more than 500 resellers and distributors. He also serves on the Customer Success Advisory Board at CloudShare.

Kaldes joins the Huskeys leadership team alongside the company’s founders: Itai Gafni, who serves as CEO, and Roy Weisfeld, who serves as CTO. Both are graduates of the IDF Intelligence Unit 8200 who founded the company in 2025, after gaining major experience in cybersecurity and AI during their military service.

Since emerging from stealth, Huskeys has expanded its business operations, attracted new customers, and deepened its presence in international markets. The company’s list of customers includes leading global brands such as TikTok, Legoland, and Hugging Face. Huskeys is pioneering a new security category known as Network Edge Security Management (NESM), designed to allow enterprises to manage and secure their internet traffic by integrating their existing network and security solutions. The platform enables security teams to gain a comprehensive view of traffic, identify risks, and adjust protection policies in real time - all without the need to replace existing infrastructure.

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Huskeys cofounder and CEO Itai Gafni said: "Through close collaboration with our customers, we’ve observed that endpoints have become one of the most critical layers within an organization, yet also one of the least managed, which is why there is such a strong demand for our solutions. Eyal has built and led customer-facing operations for some of the world’s largest enterprises, guiding them through periods of rapid growth. He brings a unique combination of deep cybersecurity expertise, strong management capabilities, and a genuine commitment to customer success. His experience will be significant for us as Huskeys continues to grow and expand globally, and for our ability to ensure that our customers remain one step ahead of evolving threats."

Kaldes said, "AI agents account for an ever-growing share of internet traffic at the network edge, and security teams are tasked with addressing these challenges with greater speed, often with limited visibility. The organizations I have worked with over the years are not just looking for a technology platform; they are seeking a partner that can help them achieve results quickly. My focus is on building a framework at Huskeys that delivers this value from day one, and one that can scale and expand alongside the company."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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