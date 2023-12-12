Ashdod bound ship hit by Houthi cruise missile

In the latest in a string of attacks on shipping by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Norwegian chemical tanker the STRINDA has been hit by a cruise missile. The Norwegian vessel, which was reportedly sailing via the Suez Canal for the Israeli port of Ashdod, was hit last night 60 nautical miles north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The US military said that the attack caused damage but there were no casualties.

The Houthis attacked the ship at a time when there were no US warships in close proximity. The USS Mason came to assist the STRINDA, which was hit 15 kilometers offshore from the port city of Mokha in Yemen.

This was the first successful Houthi attack on shipping since announcing last Saturday that they would target all ships sailing for Israel. On Sunday, French warships intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis.

Many Israeli shipping companies and Israel-bound ships have rerouted around Africa, adding 13,000 kilometers and several weeks to their journeys as well as hiking costs.

