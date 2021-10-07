Ashton Kutcher teams with Israeli cultured meat co MeaTech

Last month it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in Israel culture meat company Aleph Farms. This month a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with leading strategic players such as Effie Epstein, are partnering with another Israeli cultivated meat developer MeaTech 3D Ltd. (Nasdaq: MITC). The collective will help accelerate MeaTech's growth in developing and commercializing its proprietary cultured meat production technologies.

MeaTech is developing a sustainable alternative to industrialized animal farming by developing its proprietary cultured meat production processes based on advanced 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering technologies. MeaTech aims to be a leader of cultivated meat production for a variety of species offerings.

Kutcher said, "We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production. We are excited about MeaTech's innovative technologies, which we believe position MeaTech to be the leader in industrial scale production of cultured meat, a key for a more sustainable and clean meat production. We intend to work closely with MeaTech's management to help MeaTech implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network. The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group's mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains."

MeaTech CEO Sharon Fima added, "We are extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration with such an entrepreneurial, visionary group. We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry. We will leverage their expertise and relationships with key industry players to help us propel our strategy, go-to-market activities and brand."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2021

