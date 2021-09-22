DiCaprio invests in Israeli cultivated meat co Aleph Farms

Israeli cultivated meat company Aleph Farms has announced that the actor Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in the company and will join its advisory board. DiCaprio is also investing in Dutch cultivated meat company Mosa Meat.

DiCaprio said, "One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production. I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."

RELATED ARTICLES Cultured meat co Aleph Farms raises $105m

DiCaprio invested in Rehovot-based Aleph Farms as part of its $105 million financing round completed in July. The amount of the investment has not been disclosed.

Aleph Farms cofounder and CEO Didier Toubia said, "As a committed environmentalist, we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory board and family of top tier investors. Our team is committed to improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we're thrilled to have Leo share in our vision."

Aleph Farms was founded by Israeli food company Strauss Group together with Prof. Shulamit Levenberg of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and Toubia and has cultivated the world's first slaughter-free ribeye steak, using 3D bio-printing technology and natural building blocks of meat - real cow cells, without genetic engineering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021