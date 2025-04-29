Astrix Security: Protection against non-humans

The story of Astrix Security began in 2021, in a modest apartment in Florentine in south Tel Aviv. CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, both IDF Unit 8200 graduates, identified a newly emerging trend: the world was moving toward widespread automation, and digital entities would gradually take a major place in organizations. What they could not have anticipated was how quickly the AI revolution would happen to give their vision a boost. "When we founded the company, we knew the world was moving toward automation and connectivity, and we also saw this as a significant attack vector," Jackson tells "Globes." "But we couldn’t have imagined how quickly and deeply AI would penetrate daily life within enterprises."

Last December, the company completed a $45 million financing round led by Menlo Ventures, with Bessemer Venture Partners, CRV, and F2 Venture Capital. But what was particularly attention-getting in this round was new investor Anthropic, developer of chatbot Claude, ChatGPT’s main rival. "One of our major investors is Anthropic, and their story is about bringing safe, reliable, and secure AI to organizations. It’s a very big strategic partnership," Jackson notes. To date the company has raised $85 million.

The digital agent revolution

Astrix maintains that over the past two years, with the development of AI models, there has been a dramatic change in the way enterprises manage internal processes. AI agents are not just simple bots; they are sophisticated digital entities that perform a wide range of tasks, from virtual assistants that manage schedules, through algorithms that analyze data and make automatic decisions, to autonomous systems that manage purchasing, marketing, and customer service processes.

"Large enterprises today can have thousands of these agents, each with access privileges to sensitive corporate systems," Jackson explains. "Until now, there hasn’t been a comprehensive solution that allows these entities to be managed with the same level of oversight and security as human employees."

The solution developed by Astrix enables enterprises to manage all types of non-human identities: AI agents, machines, and any other type of non-human user entity granted access to its network. "You have to consider that organizations will soon have more virtual workers than human employees," Jackson explains. "Helping organizations identify non-human identities, understand who created them, manage them just like human identities, and monitor their behavior - that’s what we provide."

The platform's strength also lies in its ability to identify and alert abnormal behavior on the part of AI agents. "When an agent starts behaving differently than we expected or wanted, we know how to recognize it and address it in real time," adds Jackson.

The Identity Security market is fiercely competitive, but while the competition is focused on managing the identities of human employees, Astrix focuses on non-human identity management. The company's momentum is borne out by its rate of growth: over the past year, its customer base has tripled and now includes some of the largest companies in the US, including Fortune 500 companies.

Among the company's notable clients is Workday, which started out as a customer and later became a strategic investor. Astrix has also managed to pick up prestigious awards such as the 2024 SINET16 Innovator, the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security Report, and was a finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox. It recently expanded its operations to the European market, and opened offices in London and Austin, in addition to the company's headquarters in Tel Aviv and its offices in San Francisco.

"What excites us is looking at a world where each of us, even in our personal lives, has an army of virtual agents helping us with our daily tasks," Jackson says in describing the long-term vision. "We plan to continue expanding product capabilities, in both depth and breadth, and aim to be 'the Okta of AI agents' within 5-10 years, meaning, the leading global company in managing non-human identities for the enterprise."

In the coming year, he says, "Our aim is to continue tripling our customer base and deepening our penetration into the European market." He adds, "We are recruiting on all fronts and are still relatively small compared to the potential. Our mission is enormous and fascinating, and we’re on the lookout for more amazing people to join us on this journey, because it’s going to be huge and we’re really just taking our first steps."

