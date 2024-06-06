Attis Aviation develops unique vertical take-off drone

Israeli startup Attis Aviation, which was founded 30 months ago, is independently developing an ROC system for drones weighing a maximum of 150 kilograms for commercial and military use, sources have informed "Globes."

The ROC drones have vertical landing and take-off capabilities (VTOL) and can carry payloads of up to 40 kilograms (sensors or logistical loads) and remain airborne for more than 20 hours. The drone has a point in the nose on which imaging equipment can be fixed and a large trunk in the body (1.2 meters long). The drone has a hybrid drive system, which includes electric motors and an engine that runs on jet fuel.

The system is designed to civil aviation standards and therefore can be flown in the same airspace with manned aircraft. This is intended for the benefit of government sectors, such as the fire department, where the field of drones has been gaining momentum in recent years, both for detecting and extinguishing fires.

The drone is designed to allow work in an environment without GPS, as experienced by many regions of the country during the war, as well as in a marine or urban environment. The operation of the ROC is designed for one pilot and a full deployment of a system will be carried out with a minimum team of two people and in a minimum time of 30 minutes from arrival at the take-off point and the take-off. The company has developed a tactical deployment concept, which allows take-off of the drone from the box on the trailer, after the box becomes the take-off surface.

Attis Aviation CEO Mark Koltun told "Globes," "The reason we chose the military market and the semi-military market as our first target markets is the understanding that civilian customers will have difficulty accepting a drone system that has just finished development and has not yet completed the entire maturation process. On the other hand, the military customer is used to receiving new drone systems and integrating them into the force, while tweaking the system with the manufacturer."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.