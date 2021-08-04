Average salary in Israel fell 3% in May

The average salary in May in Israel fell by 3% to NIS 11,300 per month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Although the Israeli job market is still far from fully recovered from the Covid crisis, the average salary has fallen as many employees from lower paid sectors such as hospitality and retail return to work.

In May 2021 there were 3.55 million people employed in Israel, up 15% from May 2020, up 1.1% from April 2021, and up 35% from April 2020 when the first Covid lockdown was at its peak.

In May the number of jobs in the hospitality sector grew by 14.4% and the number of jobs in the entertainment and leisure sector grew by 5.1%. These were the sectors worst hit by the Covid crisis.

The average salary in Israel's tech sector fell by 6.1% in May to NIS 26,500 despite the rise in the number of available jobs. There were 338,100 employees in the high-tech sector in May representing 9.5% of all jobs. Tech salaries have risen 0.9% since May 2020.

The best paid sector in high-tech is in the field of scientific research and development, where the average salary in May was NIS 30,100. In second place was software and computer consulting where the average salary in May was NIS 25,890 - the sector that has the highest number of jobs. The lowest paid tech sector in May was communications services where the average salary in May was NIS 14,700.

