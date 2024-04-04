Average wage in Israel jumps again

The average monthly wage in the Israeli economy rose again in January 2024, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The average wage in January was NIS 13,171, up 5.8% from January 2023, and adjusted for inflation the average wage in January 2024 was NIS 11,238, up 3.1% from January 2023.

Initial figures for February 2024 show that the average monthly wage was NIS 13,297, up 10.7% from February 2023.

The number of salaried employees in Israel in January 2024 was 3,906,000, up 0.5% from the previous month but down 2.5% from January 2023.

The average monthly salary in the tech sector in January 2024 was NIS 30,126, up 5.3% from January 2023. The number of salaried employees in the tech sector in January 2024 was 398,400, unchanged from January 2023.

Central Bureau of Statistics data indicate that although the increase in average wages continues, during the war those increases have been more moderate. Between November 2023 tand January 2024 (on an annualized basis), the average salary rose by 5.2%, compared with a 7.2% rise in August-October 2023. Adjusted for inflation, the rise in monthly wages during the war has amounted to 3.4%, compared with 4.6% in the months before the outbreak of the war in October.

