Azrieli selling stake in data centers unit Green Mountain

Israeli income-producing property company Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) has hired the services of international investment bank Goldman Sachs to find a partner for its data centers unit Green Mountain.

According to Azieli’s first quarter financial report, Green Mountain owned assets worth about NIS 14 billion. Estimates are that Azrieli, led by CEO Danna Azrieli, is looking for a partner to invest €1 billion in Green Mountain at a valuation of €4-5 billion, according to market sources.

Azrieli acquired Green Mountain in 2021 for just NIS 2.8 billion. Since then the company has expanded its data center activities, which are a hot sector in the global economy due to the development of AI.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Green Mountain operated four data centers in Norway and another data center in London. Through the data centers, Green Mountain serves, among other things, international company TikTok, as well as computing activities in the field of AI.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2026.

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