Danna Azrieli appointed permanent Azrieli CEO

Danna Azrieli has been appointed as the permanent CEO of income-producing real estate company Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) and is stepping down as chairman. She has served as acting CEO for the past six months after Ron Avidan resigned after just a few months in the position.

As part of the move, the company’s shareholders will convene to approve the terms of Danna Azrieli’s employment, which will according to the company be identical to her remuneration as chairman. Nevertheless, her salary cost is expected to rise by 13% from 2024, which was NIS 8.04 million. This is because Azrieli is entitled to a 5% pay hike every year, above and beyond the rise in the consumer price index (CPI).

The Azrieli family owns 68.6% of the company, of which 55.6% belongs to the family and 13% belongs to the philanthropic Azrieli Foundation. Over the past three years, Azrieli’s share price has risen 133%, partly due to its entry to the data centers sector, giving the company a market cap of more than NIS 55 billion.

The company has appointed Irit Sekler-Pilosof as chairman to replace Danna Azrieli. She will receive an annual salary of NIS 1.44 million for a 50% position. She has previously served as Azrieli CFO and deputy CEO. Since January 2024 she has sat on the board of directors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.