Bain Capital names 26 year old to manage Israel operations

US venture capital fund Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) is opening an office in Israel and has appointed 26 year old Ron Miasnik as a partner and to manage Israel operations. BCV is best known because one of its founders was the former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Miasnik has already been a product manager at Microsoft and Houzz and had a junior role at Israel's Aleph venture capital fund.

In 2024 alone BCV invested $150 million in Israeli tech companies including former NSO Group CEO Hulio Shalev's Dream Security as well as Grain, Daylight, Armis and Redis.

Miasnik was born in the US to Israeli parents and attended high school in Mountain View, in the heart of Silicon Valley. He completed his undergraduate degree with honors at Princeton University, and stood out in the Israeli venture capital scene when he led delegations of Israeli executives to Silicon Valley during his studies, and then served as chief of staff at the Aleph venture capital fund. Miasnik founded AI company Duality Labs, and two years ago joined BCV, where he has been leading the application of AI technologies in traditional industries that have not yet undergone digital transformation, such as law and insurance

For this reason, Miasnik also invests outside of Israel, and has so far made several key investments in companies such as Crosby, an online law firm that raised $6 million to develop technology for scanning and processing legal documents and Indian company Pronto, which offers professional services to households. According to PitchBook, BCV manages $10 billion, of which $1.16 billion is available for investment. Among its exits: the sale of its stake in Biocatch to Permira, and of Armis to Insight Partners, as well as Observe IT to ProPoint.

Mitt Romney himself no longer holds a position at the fund. He officially left its operations in 2002.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.