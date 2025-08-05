Battle heats up to house Nvidia's new Israel campus

Dozens of proposals from many authorities throughout Israel have been submitted to US chip giant Nvidia over the past few weeks after it issued a request for information (RFI) last month for a new development center. The Israel Land Auhority (ILA) alone offered 14 locations it thought suitable for Nvidia's new campus.

The deadline was a week and a half ago for companies, authorities and various bodies to provide Nvidia with information on a land plot that would meet the criteria defined in the request - including an area of 70 to 120 dunams (17.5-30 acres), and a zoning plan that allows for the establishment of a center in a built-up area of up to 180,000 square meters.

The number of applicants was large. One of the intriguing applicants, which did so in the last week for submitting applications, is the Ministry of Agriculture, which is offering Nvidia a partnership in land at the Volcani Institute's research center in Neve Yaar in Ramat Yishai. The Ministry of Agriculture's director general Oren Lavie sent a letter to the Israel Land Authority, requesting that it rezone agricultural land in for building Nvidia's campus. "Globes" has learned that the Ministry of Agriculture hopes that building the new development center on the institute's grounds will enable cooperation between the company and the institute on AI and agricultural research.

Campus named after Nvidia

The Afula Municipality also submitted an interesting proposal to Nvidia to build the development center in the city's new high-tech campus, and suggested that the entire campus be named after the company. The municipality offered Nvidia specific land, which it said was "available for construction immediately and covers an area significantly larger than the company requires." It is also offering the company "particularly significant discounts" on local taxes.

The Harish Municipality has also put itself forward as a candidate, and is included in the list of locations submitted by the ILA to Nvidia, even though it is slightly outside the search area defined by Nvidia.

Even though Nvidia specified it will build its campus in northern Israel, it has also received a proposal from the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, which is part of the Gaza border area. The area is located near the Sderot railway station, in the OfirTech innovation park, currently under construction and named after the late former council head Ofir Libstein, who fell in battle on October 7. The land does meet the criteria for transport accessibility, but not the criteria for area and construction size. The area covers 18 dunams, and offers approximately 21,000 square meters of built-up space - much less than the numbers defined by Nvidia.

The deadline for submitting proposals has passed, and Nvidia is currently reviewing dozens of different types of applications - a process that is expected to take some time until a final decision is made on the most suitable location for building its development center.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.