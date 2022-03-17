Bennett prime mediator in Ukraine-Russia talks - report

UK newspaper the "Financial Times" reported last night that, "Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been the primary international mediator on the talks" between Russia and Ukraine to halt the war. The "FT" was the first to report yesterday on the 15-point plan being intensively discussed by the two sides, which aims to put an end to the war begun by Russia three weeks ago.

The plan includes an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, a commitment by Ukraine to 'neutrality' and not to join the NATO alliance and not to allow foreign forces to set up military bases in Ukraine. The agreement would also involve international guarantees for Ukraine, which would recognize Russian as one of the official languages in the country.

There are major differences between the two countries regarding the substance of international guarantees although the Ukrainians stress that "there is a list expressing Russian requirements." However, both sides have expressed hope that the 15-point document can serve as a basis for ending the war.

The "FT" reported that, "Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been the primary international mediator on the talks, three people familiar with the matter said, following a surprise visit to Moscow on March 5, with back-to-back talks with both leaders as recently as two days ago."

The "FT" said that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also been involved in mediation efforts and Turkey could be part of the international guarantees.

The "FT" added that the proposed 15-point peace plan was discussed for the first time in full on Monday and talks are in an advanced stage. "Ukraine and Russia have made significant progress on a tentative peace plan including a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its armed forces, according to five people briefed on the talks," the FT said.

