Bids for NIS 1.35b win tenders to build homes on Herzliya airport

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) has announced the winners of two of the most prominent land development tenders in 2025 on the former Herzliya airport and the Shalishut area of Ramat Gan. For the tenders in Herzliya, the developers will pay NIS 1.35 billion, and for those in Ramat Gan’s Shalishut complex, NIS 1.23 billion. Both amounts include development expenses.

At Herzliya Airport, eight tenders were issued for 991 housing units. The biggest winner in these tenders was Aviv Group, which won two tenders for 254 housing units. The other winners were Avisror Moshe, which won land for 143 housing units, Rami Shbiro - 141 housing units, Guy and Doron Levy - 123 housing units, Reisdor and ZMH Hammerman, which each won land for 118 housing units, and Africa Israel Residences - 93 housing units. The results could have been higher, if not for the delays in vacating the airport. It is supposed to be vacated towards the end of 2027, but as of now no alternatives have been found, so it seems that the delays will be longer, and the developers took this into account when calculating the costs of bidding in the tender.

In the Ramat Gan complex, two tenders were held for 1,200 housing units, in which Tsarfati Zvi & Sons won land for 684 housing units, and Rami Shbiro and Reisdor won land for 516 housing units.

