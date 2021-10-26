Bizzabo buys Israeli virtual events platform Teevid

Israeli events platform Bizzabo has announced that it has acquired Israeli interactive virtual events platform Teevid. No financial details were disclosed.

Tel Aviv-based TeeVid has developed a solution to produce and broadcast virtual, in-person and hybrid events. The acquisition enables Bizzabo to introduce its ultimate video production suite to allow events to create an immersive experience for those attending and presenters that blends content and video in a seamless TV-like experience, designed for hybrid events. The company was founded in 2012 by CEO Eran Ben-Shushan, VP marketing Alon Alroy, and Boaz Katz who met in the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya's Zell Entrepreneurship Program. Bizzabo was chosen as "Globes" startup of 2020 because of its ability to swiftly reinvent itself during the Covid pandemic by pivoting to arrange virtual conferences.

Ben-Shushan said, "We were the first event technology company to launch a virtual and hybrid event solution in March 2020, and we've been innovating in video and media production ever since. Video is a crucial part of hybrid event strategies, both as a way to deliver personalized, immersive experiences as well as empowering flexibility and choice. We're thrilled to welcome TeeVid's team of world-class video experts to Bizzabo as we continue to invest in empowering event experiences."

Founded in 2017, TeeVid has developed a comprehensive, expanded video production suite. TeeVid cfounder and CEO Adi Nathan said, "From day one at TeeVid, we've been focused on empowering creators by giving them the ability to tell their stories as they imagine it. Bizzabo's innovative event experience OS and their commitment to event experiences is fully in-step with our vision, making them an ideal partner."

TeeVid is Bizzabo's third acquisition in the last five months, following its acquisitions of x.ai and Whalebone.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2021.

