Cabinet votes unanimously to fire Attorney General

The Israeli cabinet today voted unanimously to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara - an unprecedented decision in the country's history. The matter will now be considered by the Supreme Court, which is expected to issue a temporary injunction against the cabinet's decision until a ruling on the petition against the ousting. Justice Noam Solberg has already ruled that her dismissal will not take immediate effect to allow for a judicial review, even though the cabinet decision says the dismissal is due to come into immediate effect.

Minister of Justice Yariv Levin hinted during the cabinet meeting that any Supreme Court decision to cancel the dismissal of the Attorney General should not be obeyed. He said, "The cabinet has reached its red line. It is not possible to accept a situation in which the court will try to force an Attorney General who is completely political on the cabinet, which has no trust in her, which has no cooperation with her, and who obstructs the cabinet and refuses to represent it. It is not possible for the court to decide for the cabinet who will be the Attorney General who will represent it and who will advise it."

Baharav-Miara did not attend the cabinet meeting. She claimed in a letter that her dismissal will influence the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criminal investigations of ministers and associates. According to her, the cabinet is effectively dismissing the prosecutor in Netanyahu's trial, "Using new rules, lacking supervision, moving the goalposts, to ensure the result it wants."

Baharav-Miara added, "From now on the cabinet will be able to dismiss any attorney general - the attorney general in the country - without any control mechanisms and even for extraneous considerations. For example, in response to the attorney general warning of illegal actions, ordering an investigation of a minister, refusing to stop a criminal proceeding against a member of the cabinet, or as part of a 'political deal.'"

