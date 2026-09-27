Car parks full at overcrowded Ben Gurion Airport

The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced today that Ben Gurion Airport's parking lots are full and have no available spaces until further notice. This follows a surge in passenger volume during the Jewish holidays. "We ask travelers and those accompanying them to avoid arriving at Ben Gurion Airport by car and instead use public transport," the statement read.

Last week, the IAA reported noted that about 1.3 million passengers would pass through Ben Gurion Airport between the end of Yom Kippur and the conclusion of Sukkot, with daily passenger numbers exceeding 90,000 during the Sukkot holiday. The most popular destinations for Israeli travelers include Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Germany, France, Georgia, the US and UAE.

Congestion at the airport is intensifying. Over the past seven days, the average departure delay at Ben Gurion Airport has stood at 63 minutes, with only about 16% of flights departing on time. The situation regarding arrivals is slightly better, with an average delay of 50 minutes. Airlines experiencing the biggest delays include TUS Airways (138 minutes), BlueBird (133 minutes), and Arkia (76 minutes).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 27, 2026.

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