Castro teams with Renuar on Anta Israel franchise

After Castro Model (TASE: CAST) announced last month that it had signed a franchise agreement with Chinese company Anta Sports Products to distribute and sell the brand in Israel, the company now reveals that it is collaborating with rival fashion group Renuar to jointly launch the brand's operations in Israel. The collaboration is subject to approval by the Israel Competition Authority.

The joint operation is scheduled to begin in 2027, with an estimated initial investment of NIS 30 million. According to the agreement signed between the parties, Castro will hold 51% of the subsidiary that will operate Anta in Israel, Renuar will hold 39%, and Israel Chen will hold the remaining 10% and will be appointed CEO of the operation. The joint company plans to operate in three channels: establishing a chain of stores for the brand in Israel, wholesale distribution and operating an online sales website.

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To set up the operation, the joint company will purchase assets from ING Sports Trading, which is 50% owned by Renuar and currently imports and distributes sports brands. As part of the deal, Anta Israel will receive rights to ING points of sale, absorb employees and other infrastructure used by the company.

The move will allow the partnership to start operations based on an existing retail and operational infrastructure, rather than setting it up from scratch.

Founded and managed by Israel Chen, ING has been operating for about a decade, importing and distributing sports shoes and clothing. ING imports Swiss shoe brand On in Israel. Chen, who currently also holds shares in ING alongside Renuar, will lead Ante's new Israel operations.

Billions of dollars in revenue

Anta is one of the largest sports companies in China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has more than 10,000 stores in China and about 250 points of sale outside the country. In 2025, revenue was about $11.6 billion.

In addition to the brand that bears its name, Anta is the controlling shareholder of the Finnish company Amer Sports, whose portfolio includes other leading sports brands. It is also the biggest shareholder in Puma.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2026.

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