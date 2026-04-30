Check Point disappoints on revenue, beats on profit

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has reported its first quarter 2026 results with lower revenue than the analysts forecasts but higher net profit than both the analysts forecasts and its own guidance.

Revenue in the first quarter was $668 million, up 5% from the corresponding quarter of 2025 - within the company’s guidance but below the analysts’ forecasts. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $2.50 above the analysts’ expectations and company’s guidance of $2.35-2.45.

Check Point CEO Nadav Zafrir said, "In the first quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in non-GAAP earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow, along with 5% revenue growth. Subscription revenue remained a key strength, supported by strong demand across our emerging technologies, including email security, exposure management, and SASE."

On revenue from products which fell 2.8% to $111, Zafrir said, "Product revenue was impacted by go-to-market changes implemented at the beginning of the quarter, which created near-term headwinds in our security appliance business. We remain confident these go-to-market changes together with our market-leading technology will drive sustainable long-term value."

He added, "The cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift as AI accelerates both the scale and sophistication of threats. Our strategy is purpose-built for this environment. With our four-pillar architecture, we are well positioned to benefit from accelerating demand for secure, enterprise-grade AI transformation at scale."

Check Point's GAAP net profit in the quarter, was unchanged from the corresponding quarter, at about $192 million, and non-GAAP profit was $265 million, up 7.8% from the corresponding quarter. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP was due to the cost of capital compensation, which amounted to $59.8 million in the quarter and amortization of intangible assets acquired totaling $19.7 million. Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis grew by about 13%.

Check Point reported cash flow of $445 million from operations in the quarter, growth of 6%, and at the end of the quarter it had $4.38 billion in cash. The company raised convertible bonds for a net $1.8 billion and completed the acquisitions of Cyata and Cyclops for a net $92 million during the quarter. It also continued to purchase its own shares for $325 million in the quarter.

At the same time, Check Point reported the appointment of Sherif Seddik as Chief Revenue Officer. He previously served as President of Global Sales and will replace Itai Greenberg, who is retiring from the position.

RELATED ARTICLES Check Point buys 3 Israeli startups for over $150m

Check Point is traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $14.6 billion, after a 24.6% decline in its share price since the beginning of the year. The share price is down 9.6% in premarket trading.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.