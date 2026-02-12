Check Point buys 3 Israeli startups for over $150m

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and at the same time announced the acquisition of three Israeli startups: Cyata, Cyclops, and the employees of Rotate. No financial details were disclosed but market sources estimate that the three acquisitions will cost more than $150 million.

Cyclops was founded in 2022 by CEO Eran Zilberman, CTO Elay Gueta and CPO Biran Franco. The company raised $13.25 million in a seed round, according to Check Point, lewd by Merlin Ventures and with participation from Ibex Investors, Tal Ventures, Insight partners and private investors. It has over 20 employees.

Cyclops has developed a platform for enterprise attack surface management and mitigation (CAASM), which provides a unified and continuous visibility into all cyber assets in an organization - cloud, identities, endpoints, servers, applications and SaaS environments. At the core of the solution, an agentic AI layer operates that analyzes the relationships between assets, vulnerabilities and the business context, identifies control gaps, prioritizes exposures by business impact and proactively guides the user to insights and risk mitigation steps. The technology will integrate with Check Point's Exposure Management platform and strengthen its management capabilities through autonomous analytics, intelligent correlation and dynamic and context-based risk prioritization.

The second acquisition is of Cyata, which was founded in 2024 by CEO Shahar Tal, who formerly worked for Check Point, together with CTO Baruch Weitzman, and VP R&D Dror Roth. All three are graduates of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit. The company has completed a $8.5 million seed round led by TLV Partners with participation from Kedem Partners and private investors including former Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil.

The company has about 20 employees and has developed a platform for managing identities and permissions of AI Agents operating in the enterprise environment. The system continuously maps all active agents, identifies their permission level, analyzes activity patterns and enables real-time control and policy enforcement. The technology will be integrated into Check Point's AI Security platform and will add a layer of governance, detection capabilities and dedicated controls for autonomous agents, as part of expanding protection to the world of Agentic AI.

In addition, Check Point has acquired the employees of Rotate. The company was founded in 2023 by CEO Ro’ee Margalit and CTO Avidan Barak and has developed a comprehensive platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Check Point, led by CEO Nadav Tzafrir, reported fourth quarter revenue $745 million, up 6% from the corresponding quarter of 2024, but less than analyst’s expectations, but significantly exceeding bottom-line forecasts, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.40 per share, up $0.52 from the corresponding quarter.

Check Point 2025 annual revenue was $2.725 billion, up 6% from 2024 and in the middle of the range of the company’s guidance. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $11.89, up 30% from 2024. The company benefited from an increase of $1.90 in net income per share due to tax changes.

Check Point is traded on Wall Street with a market cap of $18.9 billion. The share price has fallen 4.9% since the start of 2026.

