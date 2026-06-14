Check Point market cap dips below $13b

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) saw its share price rise 0.8% on Friday, ending a run of falls on each of the previous five trading days. The company’s share price ended the week at $124, giving a market cap of $12.9 billion. Check Point, which not long ago was Israel’s most valuable company on Wall Street, has now slipped to sixth place behind Teva, Elbit Systems, Tower Semiconductor, Nova, and Enlight Renewable Energy.

Check point is managed by CEO Nadav Zafrir.

The company reported last week that it had identified a remote VPN connection vulnerability in some of its products, which could be exploited to gain unauthorized access. In response, it released a software update that addresses the issue. Check Point also reported that it was investigating the issue and was in direct contact with the relevant customers, and even noted that while its investigation is ongoing, it has already identified cases of unauthorized access through exploitation of the vulnerability. Check Point added that based on the information available, there is unlikely to be a material impact on its results or operations.

In another announcement last week, Check Point said its joining the OpenAI program - the company was approved as a member of the AI giant's cybersecurity program. Check Point noted that the threat landscape is being reshaped with the help of AI and threat actors are using AI to create more powerful and faster attacks. As a member of the program, Check Point leverages GPT-5.5 for cybersecurity.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2026.

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