Check Point to build Tel Aviv campus

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has announced that it is expanding its global headquarters in Israel through the construction of a 100,000 square meter office campus in Tel Aviv with work stations for 6,000 employees.

"Globes" reported in March that Check Point together with Israel Canada (TASE: ISCN) won a tender for land on Tel Aviv's Kremenitski Street in the Bitsaron neighborhood for NIS 800,000, of which Check Point's part was NIS 500,000. The land on which the new campus will be built as well as 320 housing units, belongs to Tel Aviv Municipality and is leased to Israel Electric Corp. (IEC).

According to Check Point's announcement, the new campus will cover an area of approximately 63,000 square meters with twice the current capacity for employees of the company's headquarters in Israel.

The tender was published in December 2024, and the complex covers 13,000 square meters between Kremnitski Street in the south, HaHaskalah Boulevard in the east and Walter Mozes Street in the west, not far from Yigal Alon Street.

The company estimates that construction work will begin in two years and last seven years, and upon completion, Check Point's global headquarters in Israel will will become one of the largest tech buildings in Israel. For comparison, the Azrieli Sarona Tower has approximately 82,000 square meters of office s[ace.

Check Point's current headquarters is located not far from the planned new campus, on Hasolelim Street in Bitzaron. The company purchased the building in 2006 and expanded it to cover 30,000 square meters. The company employs over 3,000 people in Israel.

Check Point cofounder and chairman Gil Shwed said: "This current move reflects Check Point's commitment to long-term expansion and strengthening its position as a leading player in the cybersecurity field, from Israel. As an Israeli company, we see strategic importance in establishing our center of operations and leadership here."

Check Point CEO Nadav Zafrir added, "The move is intended to support Check Point's growth for the coming decades, and to align the physical infrastructure with our innovation strategy. In addition to expanding the campus and company headquarters, we are establishing an AI research and development center, which will serve as a technological anchor and core capabilities for the next generation of protection solutions."

