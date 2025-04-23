With new CEO Check Point beats analysts in Q1

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has opened the first quarter 2025 reporting season for Israeli companies traded on Wall Street with results above the analysts' expectations.

In the first quarter of 2025, which was the first full quarter with Nadav Zafrir as CEO, after he succeeded Gil Shwed, the company's revenue was $638 million, up 6.5% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

GAAP net profit in the first quarter of 2025 was $191 million, up 3.8% from the first quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net profit was $246 million, up 5% from the corresponding quarter. Earnings per share was $2.21, above the analysts' forecast.

In the first quarter of 2025, Check Point generated cash flow of $421 million from operations, up from $361 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. At the end of the first quarter 2025, Check Point had over $2.9 billion in cash. Zafrir said, "The first quarter results have provided a solid foundation to expand upon as we progress through the year. Strong demand for our Quantum Force appliances, fueled by refresh cycles and new projects delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in products and licenses revenues. The AI-driven Infinity Platform, featuring a Hybrid Mesh Architecture, continues to resonate with customers and delivered another quarter of impressive double-digit year-over-year growth."

Check Point is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $23 billion after rising by 13.7% since the start of 2025, bucking the downward market trend.

