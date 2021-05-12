Chevron halts Tamar gas field operations due to unrest

Tamar gas field operator Chevron has announced that it halted activities yesterday evening in accordance with instructions received from Israel's Ministry of Energy, due to the security situation. There is no indication as to when operations on the rig will resume.

Chevron stressed that no rockets have actually hit the rig and the halt in activities is merely a precautionary measure due to the situation and to maintain security. This despite threats by Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades to fire rockets at the rig.

The Tamar gas field is located 50 kilometers west offshore from Haifa. The Leviathan gas filed, also operated by Chevron, which is located 130 kilometers offshore from Haifa, is continuing to operate.

Chevron said, "Our top priority is the safety of our workers and our installations, the public and the environment in which we operate, focusing on the secure and reliable supply of natural gas according to Israel's laws and regulations. According to the instructions we received from the Ministry of Energy we halted operations on the Tamar rig. We continue to supply gas from the Leviathan rig and we are working with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure the safe and reliable supply will continue."

