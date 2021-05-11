Fierce rocket barrage hits central Israel

At least 480 rockets have been launched at Israel from Gaza, including an unprecedented 120 in the Greater Tel Aviv area, with three women killed in separate strikes - two in Ashkelon and one in Rishon Lezion. Two people have been seriously injured in Holon and among dozens more injured some were in Tel Aviv and Givatayim, as well as in towns and villages closer to the Gaza Strip. Some of the grad missiles launched from Gaza have reached a target range of 120 kilometers.

In a special address to the nation tonight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We have attacked hundreds of Hamas and Islmaic Jihad terror targets and eliminated senior commanders and destroyed major installations. We will continue to attack and Hamas and Islamic Jihad will pay a very heavy price."

