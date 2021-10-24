Court orders Tel Aviv Central Bus Station closed in December 2021

The Tel Aviv Court for Local affairs has issued a closure order for the Tel aviv new Central Bus Station from December 2021. Consequently, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Israel Fire Service have told the store owners that they will have to close from December 5 and the bus companies will also have to make alternative arrangements.

For years local residents have been trying to close down the bus station due to the excessive air and noise pollutions that it causes. Earlier this month, the Tel Aviv - Yafo Municipality, Ministry of Transport and Israel Land Authority announced that they had reached an agreement to close down the bus station and set up a new terminal on land near the Panorama Center in south Tel Aviv. This move will now be sped up because the Fire Service is refusing to give the bus station a license to operate.

