CPI fell 0.1% in December, housing prices rose

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% in December, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, although economists had forecast that the CPI would remain unchanged. In 2020, the CPI fell by 0.7%.

There were significant price falls in December in fresh fruit and vegetables (2.9%) and educational services (0.9%).

The home prices index, which is separate from the CPI, continued to rise in the period October-November, in comparison with September-October, climbing by 1%, after rising 0.4% the previous month. Housing prices have risen 3.2% over the past 12 months.

In comparison with September-October this year, housing prices in October-November rose 1.7% in Jerusalem, 1.2% in the center and the north, 0.9% in the south, and 0.6% in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Over the 12 months until October-November housing prices rose 4.1% in Jerusalem, 3.6% in the south, 3.4% in Tel Aviv, 3.3% in the center, and 3.2% in the north.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021