Crowdstrike to acquire Israeli co Bionic.ai for $350m

US cybersecurity company Crowdstrike Holdings (Nasdaq: CRWD) will announce later today that it is acquiring Israeli cloud security posture management platform Bionic.ai, according to media reports in the US. Sources tell "TechCrunch" that Crowdstrike will be paying up to $350 million for the Israeli company.

Founded in March 2019 by CEO Idan Ninyo and CTO Eyal Mamo, the company has raised $82 million to date according to Start-Up Nation Central. Its most recent financing round was in March 2022, when it raised $65 million led by Insight Partners with participation from Battery Ventures and Cyberstarts.

Bionic.ai has developed an application security posture management platform that helps IT, operations, and security teams at global financial services and technology companies operate and protect applications more efficiently. The company assists dozens of customers such as GSK, Armis, Chipotle, Freddie Mac, and Inspire Brands in accelerating their digital transformation projects and de-risking their application security posture. Bionic provides organizations with complete visibility and continuous monitoring of their applications, services, and APIs while detailing data flows, and attack surfaces.

