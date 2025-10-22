CyberArk’s valuation up to $27b as Palo Alto stock gains

The huge cybersecurity deal reported at the end of July in which Israeli company CyberArk Software (Nasdaq: CYBR) was sold to Palo Alto Networks is mainly a share deal with only a small amount in cash.

The valuation of the deal in July was about $25 billion and in the day’s following the announcement Palo Alto Networks share price fell by 18%, dragging down the valuation of CyberArk in the deal.

However, the trend later reversed, Palo Alto Network’s stock recovered, and as of today, CyberArk's valuation in the deal already reached $27 billion. For comparison, about a week after the companies announced the deal, CyberArk's market cap fell to $21.5 billion. As of today, CyberArk shareholders will receive a value that is $1.7 billion higher than what they signed up for at the end of July, which is of course subject to change and will be finally determined upon completion of the deal. CyberArk has called a shareholders' meeting to approve the sale on November 13.

The rise in Palo Alto's stock in recent weeks led to it setting an all-time high a few days ago, from which it weakened slightly. The market cap of the cybersecurity giant, managed by Nikesh Arora, today stands at over $145 billion. In a review of the cybersecurity industry by the investment bank Cantor at the beginning of the month, it noted that Palo Alto is performing better than expected and is receiving extensive growth across its entire platform. CyberArk is expected to add capabilities to Palo Alto in the field of identity security in which it specializes. CyberArk, managed by Matt Cohen, is traded at a market cap of $25.5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2025.

