Cybersecurity co Axonius appoints president ahead of IPO

Israeli cybersecurity company Axionius has appointed Joe Diamond as president as part of its plans for a Wall Street IPO. The appointment comes one month after Axonius acquired Israeli healthcare security company Cynerio for $110 million.

The company, which specializes in cybersecurity for asset data, has appointed Diamond to lead Axionius's global growth. Diamond joined the company 18 months ago as chief customer officer and will now lead Axonius's international go-to-market efforts, which unify sales, customer management and marketing.

Axonius was founded in 2017 by CEO Dean Sysman, CTO Ofri Shur and CPO Avidor Bartov. The company has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. Axonius currently has over 600 employees in its offices in the US and Europe and its R&D center in Israel. The company has raised $595 million to date and an estimated valuation of $2.6 billion, although it remains unclear what valuation it would aim for in an IPO.

Sysman said, "To drive our next phase of growth, we must build a GTM engine that is as integrated and scalable as our actionability platform. Joe’s rare, end-to-end view of our business - which combines deep experience in product strategy with a command of customer needs and the marketing that drives demand - makes him the definitive leader to architect this unified system. This new structure is designed for speed, alignment, and the operational expertise required to scale to a public company and beyond."

