Israeli cybersecurity co Axonius raises $200m

Israeli cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management company Axonius today announced the completion of a $200 million Series E extension financing round, led by Accel, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Existing investor Stripes also participated. "TechCrunch" reports that Axonius's valuation has stayed flat at $2.6 billion, the same valuation as when it raised $200 million in March 2022.

Axonius announced that the company exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023, by continuing to expand its customer base, which includes more than a dozen of the Fortune 500 and global organizations such as Schneider Electric, News Corp, and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company says it also supports four of the five major US Department of Defense service agencies.

Axonius, which was founded in 2017 by CEO Dean Sysman, CTO Ofri Shur and chief architect Avidor Bartov, who met during their service in the IDF 8200 Intelligence Unit, was chosen as one of "Globes" most promising startups in 2020.

Sysman said, "Axonius has gone from zero revenue to exceeding $100 million in ARR in just 4.5 years, making us one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies. IT and security teams at over 500 hundred organizations across the globe are using the Axonius Platform to manage an always-expanding sprawl of devices, users, software, SaaS applications, cloud services, and more. We provide a system of record for all their digital infrastructure so they can quickly mitigate threats, navigate risk, automate action, and inform business-level strategy. It’s our ability to help customers control complexity that has driven incredible adoption, but most importantly, our customers love Axonius and have given us the highest net promoter score known by any cybersecurity or IT vendor in history."

In late 2023, Axonius released Axonius 6.0, a unified platform that provides a comprehensive understanding of all assets, their relationships, and business-level context. Axonius now offers a combined solution for Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), and SaaS Management Platforms (SMP). The company also offers over 1,000 platform integrations. The more integrations, the more information Axonius can surface about security gaps, risk, misconfigurations, cost inefficiencies, and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2024.

