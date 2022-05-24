Cybersecurity co Semperis raises $200m

Israeli-US cybersecurity company Semperis has raised $200 million in a financing round led by private equity firm KKR, the company has said, according to a report by "Reuters." Also participating in the financing round were existing investor Insight Partners and new investor Ten Eleven Ventures.

Semperis was founded in 2013 by CEO Mickey Bresman, VP R&D Matan Liberman and CTO Guy Teverovsky. The company is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey and has R&D centers in Israel, the US and Canada. Semperis specializes in protecting management tools for Microsoft's active directory network from cyberattacks and data breaches. The company has developed a backup and recovery mechanism that allows enterprises to significantly speed up the amount of time required to recover from a cyberattack.

Prior to this latest financing round Semperis had raised $54 million. According to PitchBook, Semperis was given a valuation of $142 million during its last financing round in May 2020 but no valuation has been given for this latest financing round. Semperis reported $11.6 million revenue in 2020 and "Reuters" reports that revenue more than doubled in 2021.

