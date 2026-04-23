Cyera buys Israeli startup Ryft for over $100m

Israeli AI and data security company Cyera today announced the acquisition of Israeli automated data lake platform Ryft. No financial details were disclosed but market sources estimate the acquisition is for between $100 and $130 million.

Ryft has developed a platform for automated, efficient and secure data management, tailored to enterprises adopting AI systems and autonomous agents. The acquisition comes following a major acceleration in the use of AI in the corporate world. Thus, as more systems access, analyze and act on data, the risk associated with its use also increases. In many cases, the pace of adoption of AI technologies is ahead of an organization’s ability to understand in depth the data they possess, who accesses it and what is done with it. Cyera operates precisely at this friction point and allows organizations to see, analyze and control data use, so AI can be adopted and expanded without losing control.

Ryft was founded in 2024 by CEO Yossi Reitblat, CTO Yuval Yogev and VP R&D Guy Gadon. The company’s platform enables fast and secure access to data, while automatically analyzing all data accesses in the organization, both by employees and by AI agents. The platform also automates authorization mechanisms, classification and optimization of information.

Ryft has raised $8 million in a seed round led by Index Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners, and has internatrional clients such as Sonos, Unity and Voodoo. Ryft has 15 employees, most of them in Israel. On completion of the deal, Reitblat will lead AI Security activities at Cyera, and the company's team will join this activity as part of the establishment of a group of experts that will focus on the intersection between AI, data and information security.

The acquisition fits into Cyera's growth strategy. In February, the company completed a $400 million financing round at a company valuation of $9 billion, bringing total funding to over $1.7 billion. In just one year, Cyera has tripled its valuation and it has made four acquisitions in five years. The sharp increase in AI adoption by organizations is sharpening the need for data protection, and Cyera is working to expand its capabilities in the field through acquisitions.

Reitblat added "In the age of AI, data is a company’s most strategic advantage. Enterprises shouldn’t have to choose between control and ease of use. From day one, our goal has been to give organizations the ability to fully own and govern their data, while still moving quickly. Joining Cyera allows us to take that vision further, bringing control and security together around the data enterprises depend on to power the next generation of AI."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

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