Cyera raises $400m at $9b valuation

Israeli AI and data security company Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera today announced the completion of $400 million Series F financing round at a company valuation of $9 billion. The round was led by funds managed by Blackstone and supported by all previous investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Greenoaks, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Sapphire, Sequoia Capital, and Spark. This brings the company’s total funding to $1.7 billion.

Cyera, founded by CEO Yotam Segev and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, raised $500 million last May at a company valuation of $6 billion and has triple its valuation from a year ago.

Segev said, "AI is reshaping the foundations of how every organization operates, and our mission is to ensure that this transformation happens securely. Enterprises want to move quickly, but they also recognize that AI without data security and governance is a risk they cannot afford. This funding strengthens our ability to protect the world’s most sensitive information and help organizations unlock the full potential of AI with confidence. Securing AI isn’t just a technology challenge, it’s the new cornerstone of enterprise trust, and Cyera is committed to leading that shift."

Cyera was the first to converge Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and identity into a single platform. This year, the company introduced AI Guardian, expanding its offering into a comprehensive security platform designed for the new era of AI-driven businesses. This gives organizations a single source of truth for their data, along with continuous risk detection and automated safeguards that keep sensitive, proprietary information protected wherever it resides.

Cyera has over 1,100 employees in 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. According to its announcement, the funding is intended for continued product development, expansion of Cyera's activities in the field of AI security, and growth of the company's teams, due to growing demand from corporate customers.

