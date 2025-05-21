Cyera raising $500m at $6b valuation - report

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera is closing a $500 million financing round at a company valuation of $6 billion, "Bloomberg" reports, amongst other media outlets. This is a major jump in valuation from the company's most recent valuation of $3.4 billion at the end of 2023. The latest round is being led by US funds Lightspeed, Greenoaks, and Georgian.

Cyera was founded in 2021 by CEO Yotam Segev, and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, who served together in the IDF’s Unit 8200. The company has developed solutions for managing and securing sensitive data in organizations, with expertise in identifying critical information and assessing risks surrounding its access and use, mainly in complex cloud infrastructures. Cyera's clients include companies such as AT&T and US financial services enterprises. Cyera is headquartered in New York, while its development center remains in Tel Aviv.

The company has raised over $800 million to date. The latest financing round comes amid a continuing trend of investments in data security technologies, including the acquisition of Israeli company Wiz by search-engine giant Google, for $32 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2025.

