Cyprus deploys IAI's Barak MX air defense system - report

Cyprus has deployed Israel Aerospace Systems Barak MX integrated air defense system in the wake of growing tension with Turkey, the "Army Recognition" military news website reports. Barak MX is one of the systems procured by Cyprus since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, following sanctions against Russia, and the need to move away from Russian-made equipment because the Russians would be unable to fulfil contracts, both in terms of supplies and service.

This is not the first Barak MX delivery to Cyprus, with one system already delivered last December. Barak MX supports various radars and launchers for defense against fighter jets, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and surface-to-surface missiles. The system is based on a smart and operationally proven control center, which allows the integration of additional interceptor missiles. The Barak MRAD short-range interceptor can be launched vertically at high speed, adapted to deal with threats at a range of up to 35 kilometers and includes a radar homing missile with just one pulse engine.

The additional interceptors are intended for longer ranges. The Barak LRAD is a medium-range, vertically launched, high-speed interceptor adapted to deal with threats at ranges of up to 70 kilometers and includes a radar homing missile with a dual-pulse engine, while the Barak ER interceptor is a long-range, vertically launched missile, which includes a booster engine, dual-pulse rocket engine, and advanced radar homing warhead. The interception range of the Barak ER is increased by adding a rocket booster and adjusting the communications and radar capabilities to a range of 150 kilometers.

