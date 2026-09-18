Czech Republic nears deal for Rafael’s Spyder system

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is close to signing a deal with the Czech Republic to supply Spyder air defense systems and command and control (C2) systems, sources have informed "Globes." Major progress has been made between the parties in recent months after Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka confirmed the talks during a July press conference with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar. The scope of the deal extends beyond air defense systems.

Much like the strategic "Achilles Shield" deal with Greece, which involves the sale of three air defense systems for €3.1 billion, the agreement with the Czech Republic is expected to include a new national command and control (C2) system, which will integrate the full spectrum of air defense capabilities and be developed under Rafael’s leadership. These deals reflect the fact that air defense was Israel’s top defense export sector last year (29% of the $19.2 billion total), a trend expected to continue this year..

This deal, worth billions for Rafael, follows the sale of the Spyder system to Romania for about €2 billion, which was finalized about three months ago. Unlike Romania, the Czech Republic already possesses four Spyder systems, though they rely on the "All-in-One" version. This configuration offers a complete air defense system, featuring integrated radar, electro-optical payload, advanced command-and-control system, and Python and Derby interceptors, all mounted on a single vehicle. While this provides optimal air defense for point defense and protecting maneuvering forces, Czech requirements have evolved in recent years, driving the desire for this strategic deal involving a more extensive system.

The 2021 Czech deal created major demand

In 2021, Israel and the Czech Republic signed a government-to-government (G2G) deal for the sale of four SPYDER batteries, along with Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) MMR radar for $620 million. The Czech Republic is set to showcase this same MMR radar at NATO’s exhibition, opening this weekend in Ostrava. The EL/M-2084 MMR (Multi-Mission Radar) is a mobile 3D radar manufactured by ELTA that provides not only a target's bearing and range but also its altitude, thus producing a continuous air picture of threats like aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, missiles, and rockets. It is a multi-mission radar capable of detection and tracking, fire control, locating artillery assets, and calculating expected impact points.

The deal with the Czech Republic in 2021 marked the first time Israel sold a complete air defense system to a NATO country. Since then, demand and deals have increased, most notably the Arrow 3 deal with Germany and the Achilles Shield deal with Greece.

There are three main differences between Arrow 3 and Spyder. First and foremost is the purpose. Arrow 3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, while Spyder is a low-altitude air defense system. Spyder is an advanced air defense system, operationally deployed by several countries worldwide, including the Philippines and Morocco. The system provides defense solutions across various ranges for a diverse array of aerial threats, such as UAVs, aircraft, helicopters, and short-range ballistic missiles. The system engages threats using two families of Rafael-manufactured interceptors: Python and Derby.

Another distinction is that Spyder is not an integral part of Israel’s own multi-layered air defense array, which comprises Rafael’s Iron Dome (short range) and David’s Sling (medium range), and IAI’s Arrow 2 (intra-atmospheric) and Arrow 3 (extra-atmospheric) systems (long range). Its exclusion from this domestic array simplifies the export regulations and scope applicable to it, facilitating exports to other countries, much like IAI’s Barak MX system.

100% Israeli

Another factor facilitating the sale of the Spyder system is that it is a 100% Israeli system, free from US involvement. With the David’s Sling and Arrow 3 systems, US approval is needed for Israel to sell the system to another country, as the US is part of the systems' funding and manufacturing. This was the case with both the David’s Sling deal with Finland and the Arrow 3 deal with Germany.

The growing demand for air defense systems from Eastern European nations stems from the Russia-Ukraine war. Unlike previously, demand is driven by more than just events unfolding within Ukraine itself. Recent months have seen a clear upward trend in UAVs drifting from the conflict zone into NATO’s eastern flank including Poland, Romania, the Baltic states, and Moldova. This places the Czech Republic in a highly problematic position, as its air defense relies on a mix of Swedish Gripen fighter jets, Swedish-made RBS shoulder-fired missiles, SPYDER systems, and obsolete Soviet-era 2K12 Kub (SA-6) systems. While it does benefit from the MMR radar procured in 2021, this equipment is insufficient.

The drone factory established by Elbit in Serbia

Air defense is not the only sector where there is demand for Israeli defense products. Serbian President Aleksandar Vu?i? inaugurated a drone factory on Thursday that Elbit established for his country in partnership with Yugoimport-SDPR. Vu?i? said that the facility would have some 100 employees and manufacture "state-of-the-art equipment" for the local military.

"Our plans are massive," said Vu?i?, noting that the project's warheads would be manufactured at the local Krušik plant. "We believe that, together with our Israeli partners, we will open at least three additional factories across Serbia." This initiative stems from a deal reported by Elbit last August, in which an unnamed European country purchased a range of defense solutions from for $1.63 billion. That country was soon revealed to be Serbia.

The five-year contract between Elbit and Serbia includes long-range precision artillery rocket systems and a wide array of unmanned aerial combat systems for intelligence and strike missions at operational and tactical ranges, including personal drones. Alongside this, Elbit will provide advanced intelligence (ISTAR) capabilities, including COMINT, SIGINT, and electronic warfare systems.

Elbit will also supply intelligence gathering and processing systems, advanced electro-optical (E/O) systems, night-vision systems, combat vehicle upgrades, and protection systems. Furthermore, Elbit Systems will provide a comprehensive solution for military digitization and battlefield communications, based on the latest generation of software and advanced communication equipment.

No responses have yet been forthcoming from Rafael and Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2026.

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